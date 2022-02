Figure Skating

‘Oh boy! He's not going to retain his Olympic title’ – Huge blunder hits Yuzuru Hanyu Beijing 2022 dream

Yuzuru Hanyu's hopes of claiming a third straight Olympic gold medal in the figure skating were dealt a fatal blow as he hit a hole in the ice.

00:01:34, 5 hours ago