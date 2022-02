Figure Skating

'Oh boy! Tears are already showing' - Sui Wenjing and Han Cong celebrate performance for gold at Winter Olympics

'Oh boy! The tears are already showing' - Sui Wenjing and Han Cong celebrate their stunning performance for gold at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:00:51, an hour ago