Matteo Rizzo of Team Italy had a day to forget in the figure skating at the Beijing 2022 Olympics as he crashed into a wall just moments after starting his routine.

The 23-year-old from Rome had been hoping to make a big impression on the judges as he took centre stage at the Capital Indoor Stadium for the free skate.

Ad

However, just seconds after opening up his performance, Rizzo tumbled into a wall and was left desperately trying to get back upright on the very biggest stage.

Beijing 2022 ‘A whirlwind’ - Chen overwhelmed by dream journey to Olympic gold 6 HOURS AGO

It was a nightmare start for the Italian, who recovered his poise and composure very impressively thereafter to demonstrate his character following his gaffe.

The 2019 European bronze medallist could not have imagined a worse start to his big Olympic moment, but at least he was able to continue and complete the routine.

"Oh no!" exclaimed Chris Howarth, on commentary for Eurosport at the time.

"This is a disastrous start! That really was a silly mistake because he threw a point away and it shook him up a bit."

Simon Reed added: "That is just a lack of concentration. As you can see, the confidence has gone. I imagine his goal was top 10, and that is not going to happen."

Rizzo ended up in 16th place in the competition with 247.53 points.

Watch unforgettable moment Chen seals gold with ‘special’ performance to Rocket Man

The American, who smashed the world record to produce a score of 113.97 in the free programme, went on to produce another fantastic display to seal his country's third Olympic gold medal at Beijing 2022.

Dancing to Elton John's Rocket Man, Chen won by a distance with a combined score of 332.60 after he successfully landed all five of his quads in a brilliant routine.

'It's a whirlwind, I'm so happy' - Chen reacts to gold and magical routine

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 Chen wins figure skating gold after Hanyu falls attempting quad axel 9 HOURS AGO