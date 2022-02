Figure Skating

‘Perfect!’ – 15-year-old Kamila Valieva makes history for second day in a row at Beijing 2022 Olympics

Kamila Valieva becomes the first woman to land a quadruple jump at an Olympics; a day after becoming the first European woman to land a triple axel at a Games in the short programme.

00:01:25, 3 hours ago