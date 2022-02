Figure Skating

'Unreal' - French duo Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron set new world record with ice dance at Beijing 2022

'Unreal' - French duo Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron set a new world record with their spellbinding ice dance at Beijing 2022. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:01:59, an hour ago