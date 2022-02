Figure Skating

Watch Kamila Valieva train ahead of the ladies' singles short program at Beijing Winter Olympics

Russia figure skater Kamila Valieva has been at the centre of the sporting world following revelations that she failed a doping test on Christmas day. She has been cleared to compete in Tuesday's short program, and trained ahead of it. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:02:50, an hour ago