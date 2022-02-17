Eurosport figure skating commentator Simon Reed admits he fears for Kamila Valieva’s ability to last another Olympic cycle given Russia’s success of churning out young talent.

The 15-year-old, who is embroiled in a doping controversy after testing positive for a banned heart drug, missed out on the podium in the women’s singles after a catalogue of slips and falls.

She broke down in tears when her routine concluded, prompting a rapturous reception from supporters inside the Capital Indoor Stadium.

“She waves it goodbye as if she doesn’t want anything to do with that routine. It’s totally understandable and so are the tears that follow,” said Reed on Eurosport.

Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova, both 17, secured a Russia one-two. Japan's Kaori Sakamoto won bronze.

There was immense pressure on Valieva after a week and a half in the spotlight that saw the Court of Arbitration for Sport decide she could continue competing in Beijing despite her positive test.

“We wondered whether she was human because time after time we’ve watched her on Eurosport this season produce impeccable performances,” continued Reed.

“But all that’s gone on behind the scenes has undermined her here and she couldn’t produce.

“Such a shame because there is so much goodwill for her. People know that she’s blameless. Anyone who’s got a 15-year-old will tell you, if you’re told to do something in sport at the highest level you tend to do it.

“She gave it her best shot but in the end it was all too much.”

Russian figure skating has proved ruthless in the past, often favouring aspiring talent over established names, with Reed wondering aloud whether we would see Valieva at Milan-Cortina 2026.

“The history with the Russians is you come as a shooting star and then you go in an Olympic cycle,” he said.

“Who knows if she can still be there – she’ll only be 19 in Cortina. Maybe her chance will be there and I’m sure there will be a lot of goodwill for her, whatever happens in the next few months.

“You can’t fault her for keeping at it in the most shocking adversity.”

Valieva’s failure meant Russia missed out on the chance to become the first nation to sweep the medals in women’s figure skating at a Games.

