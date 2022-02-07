American-born Chinese figure skater Zhu Yi was left in tears after falling twice in the team event at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Monday.

Zhu chose to compete for China in 2018, giving up her American citizenship and changing her name from Beverly Zhu to Zhu Yi.

However, so far it is a move that has not worked out well for the 19-year-old.

She faced criticism on Chinese social media after falling in the short program earlier in the team competition, with questions over why she was chosen ahead of an athlete born in the country.

Her inability to speak fluent Mandarin has also not endeared her to the Chinese public.

She then fell twice in Monday’s event, with her score of 91.41 dropping China from third to fifth. On Chinese social media platform Weibo, the hashtag "Zhu Yi has fallen" gained 200 million views in just a few hours.

Zhu left the ice in tears and said afterwards that it had been a difficult experience.

"I am relieved because [there is] a lot of pressure and people are expecting a lot.

"But right now, I'm just going to move on and focus on my individual events.

“Honestly, I've trained really hard and I think the main thing is coping mentally. I'm trying not to get distracted by outside influence."

Zhu, who is competing at the Games for the first time, said she was "upset and a little embarrassed" by her performance in the short program on Sunday.

'Inherently athletic' - Chen explains the rigorous demands of figure skating

“I guess I felt a lot of pressure because I know everybody in China was pretty surprised with the selection for ladies' singles and I just really wanted to show them what I was able to do."

Zhu will hope for some form of redemption in the singles competition, which starts on February 15.

There are several other foreign-born athletes competing for China at the Games, including freestyle skiing star Eileen Gu.

Like Zhu, Gu was born in the USA and switched her allegiance to China.

However, she has enjoyed a very positive reception in China, helped by her success in the sport and her fluent Mandarin.

Gu is set to compete in the final of the Big Air on Tuesday morning.

