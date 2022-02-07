Vincent Zhou will miss the men’s figure skating at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 21-year-old was part of the American team that won silver in the team event on Monday.

However, he was noticeably missing during the flower ceremony and photos.

He has now confirmed, just a day before the men’s competition starts, that he has returned a positive test result during a daily screening.

“I have no idea how to start off this video properly so I’m just going to get started,” Zhou said on Instagram.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19 and I will unfortunately have to withdraw from the individual event, which is starting tomorrow.

“It seems pretty unreal that of all the people it would happen to myself. That’s not just because I am still processing this turn of events but also because I have been doing everything in my power to stay free of Covid since the start of the pandemic. I have taken all the precautions I can.

“I have isolated myself so much that the loneliness I have felt in the last month or two has been crushing at times. The enormity of the situation and the pain of it all is pretty insane, but I do recognise that this absolutely does not define me as an athlete, as a person. I am more than just another positive Covid test, I am more than just another face in my crowd.”

Zhou will not be replaced by an alternate in the men’s singles event because he has already competed on Olympic ice.

The day before getting his result he was involved in the men's free skate portion of the team event with Team USA.

“While it was always my dream to medal on an Olympic stage, which I did accomplish before this happened, the overarching dream was just to skate,” he added.

“If I didn’t love this I wouldn’t still be doing this. I know I love this. That passion goes a long way.

“To the future Vincent watching this, your younger self would be so proud of the athlete and person you have become now. Little eight-year-old you would be asking 21-year-old you for photos and autographs and everything. Do you know why? Because you lived out your dreams.

“You became the person you always aspired to be. When you were young, sitting on the couch, watching those great skaters on TV, studying their jumps every night at the dinner table, waking up at 4am or earlier to go into the rink to skate and do double jumps. You had no idea what you were getting into but you had a dream and you followed it.

“You made sacrifices for it and you dedicated your life to it, and today you are that person Vincent, you made it happen. So be proud of that. Take pride in yourself. Recognise yourself. Don’t be afraid to take a step back and look at things from the bigger picture.

“I’ve lost count of the number of times I have cried today but I am happy to say that at least one of those was happy tears and that was when I found out I became an Olympic silver medallist. I’m extremely honoured and grateful and humbled to call myself an Olympic silver medallist.”

Several of Zhou’s team-mates told the New York Times they were surprised to hear he he had tested positive because of how careful he had been to stay safe.

It is reported that he often ate alone and didn’t socialise with others to try and minimise the risk.

