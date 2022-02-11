Kamila Valieva's continued participation at the Winter Olympics will be decided by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Friday.

The body confirmed reports that Valieva had tested positive for banned substance Trimetazidine at the Russian national championships in St. Petersburg in December.

The positive test – the statement added – was analysed and reported by a WADA-accredited laboratory in Sweden on February 8, one day after she had led ROC to team event success. The Adverse Analytical Finding led to an immediate provisional suspension by Russia’s anti-doping agency (RUSADA).

However, a challenge lodged by Valieva to the RUSADA Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee was upheld the following day - February 9. The reasoned decisions to lift the suspension will be issued shortly, the statement added.

However, the IOC has exercised its right to challenge that decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), ITA said. And with Valieva intending to compete in the individual competition on February 15, the IOC has exercised that right ahead of the release of the reasoned decision from RUSADA.

“The IOC will exercise its right to appeal and not to wait for the reasoned decision by RUSADA, because a decision is needed before the next competition the athlete is due to take part in,” the testing agency said.

The hearing will, the Associated Press reported, determine the validity of a provisional ban at the Beijing Olympics.

