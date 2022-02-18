Chinese figure skaters Sui Wenjing and Han Cong produced the greatest ever pairs short program to take the lead after one event at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

They smashed their previous world record, set less than two weeks ago in the team competition, by 1.58 points to finish on 84.41. The level of competition was huge, as the Russian Olympic Committee’s Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov almost matched them and sit just 0.16 behind ahead of the free skate.

World champions Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov are third, 1.49 points off their fellow Russians.

There was a different feel to the competition after the Games were dominated by the Kamila Valieva controversy , but her controversial coach Eteri Tutberidze’s involvement with one of the pairs meant there could not be a focus solely on the routines.

The top 16 pairs would go through to the free skate on Saturday and with a Hungarian couple withdrawing, there would only be an unlucky two to miss out.

Buoyed by winning team silver for the US - which may turn out to be gold depending on decisions made around Valieva and the winning ROC team - Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier smashed their routine, achieving maximum points on every one of their seven elements which included a brilliantly executed triple twist lift 4.

"This is unbelievable” said Eurosport commentator and 1980 Olympian Chris Howarth, and the pair were rewarded with a score of 74.23 to take a big lead after the first group of skaters.

It set a marker which would prove difficult to beat. The second group failed to provide a pair who would go above them, with only Japan’s Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara breaking into the 70s.

At the end of the third group, and with 10 pairs down, Knierim and Frazier were still untroubled in the lead, but the big hitters were still to come.

The first to trouble the leaderboard since the start of the competition was another American pair, Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Le Duc, the first non-binary athlete to compete at the Winter Olympics. Despite an early mistake in their throw triple lutz, they recovered brilliantly to score 74.13, just a tenth of a point behind.

The Capital Indoor Stadium was only around a fifth full but they made their voices heard when Cheng Peng and Yang Jin took to the ice, the first of the Chinese pairs. They did not let them down, scoring 76.10 to jump into first place, having delivered a Triple Twist Lift with the second highest level of difficulty. "Goodness me, that was amazing” said Howarth, they didn’t let anything get away from them”.

The final group was loaded with medallists - three from the ROC - and it would start with the world champions, Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov. They started with a well executed triple twist lift and then a throw triple flip, and the judges lit up the scoreboard with green marks. It was easily the strongest all-round performance so far and it took them to the top with a season best score of 82.76, the first to break into the 80s.

Back came the roar of the crowd with the introduction of Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, who set a new pairs short program world record in the team event. If that was good, this was truly special. The pair got huge height on a throw triple flip and they annihilated their existing world best with a score of 84.41, an increase of 1.58 points.

"It seemed almost like an exhibition skate,” said Eurosport commentator Simon Reed, "for a while I just forgot - this is the Olympics” such was their commanding performance.

Two Russian pairs were left, the first of which were Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, who made Tutberidze part of their coaching team last year. Judges were again impressed as the routine went on and they ended with a higher technical score than the Chinese, silencing the crowd inside the arena, but now the finer score would be deliberated on.

There was an anxious wait to find out if they had pipped the Chinese pair - but they scored 84.25, just 0.16 points behind and a mark which would have also smashed the world record less than 10 minutes before.

World bronze medallists Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii, skating to iconic music from Swan Lake, had quite the challenge to close the competition and Boikova fell early on the throw triple flip. It meant it was not enough to trouble the top three and they sit 4.17 points off the podium places.

As a result, it is likely to be a three-way race for gold and although Sui and Han lead, barely anything separates the pairs ahead of Saturday’s free skate (1100 GMT).

