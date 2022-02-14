French figure skaters Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron were stunned after they completed their path from a wardrobe malfunction in Pyeongchang to become Winter Olympic ice dance champions in Beijing.

The four-time world champions wowed judges to break their own world record from 2019 with a total score of 226.98 with a beautiful free dance routine to Elegie by Gabriel Faure. Papadakis and Cizeron scored 136.15 to conclude their competition to beat Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of the Russian Olympic Committee by more than six points.

They had to settle for silver behind Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir four years ago, after Papadakis’ costume broke during their skate for the title. Since then, they have achieved two more world titles and skipped last year’s World Championships due to Covid-19 restrictions.

But after the disappointment in South Korea, the French pair say they have completed their path to redemption.

“We don’t realise it yet, it feels completely unreal,” Papadakis told Eurosport.

“We’ve been waiting, this is the medal that we wanted, my brain doesn’t understand.”

Papadakis and Cizeron nailed the technical elements of the routine and just edged the Russians in the presentation to secure France a first Olympic figure skating gold since Marina Anissina and Gwendal Peizerat won the title in 2002.

“Honestly, I don’t remember much,” said Cizeron. "It’s like time stops, you just get through it and then it’s over.

“We’ve just [been] relying on our trust, we borrowed energy from all of our team-mates, our coaches, it’s memories I'll never forget.”

Britain’s Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson, skating to music from "The Lion King", finished a credible 10th on their Olympic debut.

"It was so much fun and everything we wanted, it was the feeling we'd been visualising up to this point,” said Fear.

“It's hard to not look at the scores but we are just trying to feel anchored to this moment. It's hard to compare competition to competition but the performance was definitely better than the Europeans [where they came fifth].

"I feel such confidence leaving this experience, we completed two really good performances at the Olympics. It can be daunting but knowing we can do it just fills us with optimism.”

