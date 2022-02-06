The two-time reigning Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu, known as "the Ice Prince", has arrived in Beijing.

Considered by many to be the greatest figure skater of all time, Hanyu did not appear at his official practice slot, drawing speculation over whether he would compete.

His whereabouts were unknown ahead of the men's short programme on Tuesday, with the free two days later.

But he arrived in Beijing to the relief of figure-skating fans eager to see Hanyu challenge a record unbroken for almost a century.

He is seeking to become the first figure skater in 94 years to win three consecutive men's singles titles.

Others will be watching closely to see whether he also becomes the first skater ever to land a quadruple axel in a competition.

Four years ago in Pyeongchang, where he was victorious, he kept fans on tenterhooks by arriving just two days before the competiton.

So those who follow Hanyu closely may never have doubted him.

