Teenage Russian star Kamila Valieva trained in Beijing on Thursday, but former athlete and Eurosport expert Valentina Marchei feels there is a “cloud” above Olympic figure skating while allegations surrounding the 15-year-old continue.

Associated Press and Reuters are among the outlets citing claims by Russian newspapers RBC and Kommersant that Valieva has tested positive for a banned drug - reported to be Trimetazidine - which is normally used to treat chest pain.

None of the reports have been confirmed and the International Olympic Committee has refused to comment on the speculation, while AP has quoted Russian figure skating federation spokeswoman Olga Ermolina , who has confirmed their athlete is “not suspended”.

Valieva was one of the skaters who guided the Russian Olympic Committee to team gold, but the medal ceremony has so far been delayed because of what has officially been described as a ‘legal issue’.

“I am not going to comment on speculation that I have seen overnight,” said IOC spokesperson Mark Adams on Thursday.

“We had a situation arise yesterday that had legal implications and I am not going to comment on a legal case from the podium of a press conference because it would not be appropriate."

Valieva was on the ice on Thursday morning, accompanied by her coach Eteri Tutberidze, and her performance looked to be unaffected by the reports as she regularly produced quadruple jumps. She did not stop to speak to the media in the mixed zone, which all athletes pass through after completing competition and practice.

“A cloud remains over figure skating due to the continued delay of the official medal ceremony,” said Eurosport’s Marchei, who is at the venue in Beijing.

“All the media here are waiting for an official update. With the latest event starting on Tuesday, no-one knows whether Valieva will be competing, though she did practice with her team on Thursday.

“The most important thing regardless of all of this is that we have a young, female athlete involved in this story.

“With the speculation continuing, it threatens to be a very sad day for the sport I love, and in which I competed for years.”

Valieva, who is regarded as one of the most exciting prospects ever to come into the sport, is due to begin her short programme on Tuesday.

