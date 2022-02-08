Three-time world champion Nathan Chen topped the short programme leaderboard with a scintillating short programme that saw him smash the world record.

The short programme destroyed the American's bid for Olympic glory in Pyeongchang but he goes into the free programme in Beijing in style, registering an all-time best score of 113.97 to beat Yuzuru Hanyu's record of 111.82.

Two-time Olympic champion Hanyu failed to complete his first element in the short programme and went on to finish eighth with his score of 95.15.

There was plenty of anticipation going into Hanyu's Beijing debut as he made public he was going to try and become the first Olympian to successfully produce a quad Axel jump.

But in his first element of the short programme he lost ten points for failing to produce a quad jump. The rest of his programme was done cleanly but his final score would not be enough to put him near the top three.

Hanyu said afterwards that his foot got stuck in a hole in the ice.

"When I took off I was in some hole," he told NBC. "Maybe from another skater doing a toeloop and a flip... I don't know. I was in a hole.

"I couldn't take off for the first jump but I actually didn't feel anything bad.

"I was saying to myself 'OK this is unlucky' and I just focused on the next part. I really love to hear and skate to the music so I just fed off that."

Japan's Yuma Yugiyama came second with 108.12 and his compatriot Shoma Uno took third with 105.90.

Michal Brezina (CZE), Alexei Bychenko (ISR), Sihyeong Lee (KOR), Aleksandr Selevko (EST), Roman Sadovski (CAN), Vincent Zhou (USA) all failed to qualify for the free skating programme.

Chen and Hanyu will compete in the men's free skate next which is set to take place at 01:30 GMT on February 10.

