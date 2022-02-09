The medal ceremony for the team figure skating has been delayed due to a legal issue, the IOC said on Wednesday.

The ceremony to award the ROC the gold medals, the United States silver and Japan bronze was pulled from its scheduled slot late on Tuesday.

Ad

A mini ceremony was held at the venue, but the official medal ceremony at a plaza in Beijing should have taken place on Tuesday evening.

Beijing 2022 'That's a long hike!' - Lee shows incredible spirit to finish slalom race after gate gaffe AN HOUR AGO

International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said the reason for the delay was due to a “legal consultation” required with the governing body of skating. Further details have not been specified.

“We have athletes that have won medals involved,” Adams said at a daily news briefing.

“Everyone is doing absolutely everything that the situation can be resolved as soon as possible."

He added: "As you know, legal issues can sometimes drag on.”

An appeal could potentially go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport should any athlete or team be disqualified.

An update is expected later on Wednesday.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 ‘Absolutely spot on!’ – Vlhova powers to slalom gold after Shiffrin blunder 2 HOURS AGO