The Russian skater tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the Winter Olympics, but has been allowed to continue to compete.

An anti-doping case has been opened and will determine if any medal-winning performances from Valieva will stand, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) taking the controversial precaution of not holding a medal ceremony in the women's singles if the 15-year-old ends up in the top three.

McKay feels "sympathy" for those who could miss out on "the most important part of the Olympics" if they podium alongside Valieva.

Asked if she feels for Valieva, McKay said: ""I have sympathy for whoever will be on the podium who won't be receiving their medals, it's the most important part of the Olympics and they won't get that chance.

'Imagine what she's been through' - Valieva produces 'beautiful' performance

"There's been a lot of attention at the training ice but I've tried to keep myself to myself as much as I can. I've just tried to focus on myself and stay in my own little bubble."

A group of 25 skaters progressed to the free skating, which will be held on 17 February at the Capital Indoor Stadium.

This is one more than intended, with organisers sending through an extra skater in case a decision on Valieva's case is reached in the intervening period and the ROC competitor is banned.

McKay, who finished 28th in her Olympic debut after falling during her routine, feels that it was the right call.

"They made the decision for anyone in 25th place. It was the right decision because if anything does come up then that person gets the chance to skate."

"If I'd skated better perhaps I'd have been happier. My score was not getting me through unless something drastic happened.

"It wasn't the performance that I wanted to have here, there was one mistake that was frustrating because I've been training it cleanly, but that's figure skating and there will be mistakes.

"After that I put everything into the programme and the rest was clean. There's some mixed emotions, becoming an Olympian is my dream but I'd have liked to perform better.

"You have to forget about what happened and get your focus back and take it one element at a time.

Both Anna Shcherbakov and Kaori Sakamoto refused to comment specifically on the Valieva situation, though the Japanese skater said that she was "not quite sure" the competition was "fair".

