There has been plenty of high-quality figure skating over the past two weeks with some of the best performers in the world showcasing their skills to the largest audience of their careers.

But one final moment to remember inside the Capital Indoor Stadium came in the gala exhibition on Sunday where a variety of medallists and competitors were on show to celebrate a wonderful couple of weeks of figure skating.

Ad

The Olympics' official mascot Bing Dwen Dwen was sent flying by China's Sui Wenjing as the skaters were due to exit the rink.

Beijing 2022 She's back on the ice! Watch Trusova dazzle as Wonder Woman in figure skating gala AN HOUR AGO

"Oops!" shouted Louise Walden on commentary.

"So the skaters take their leave and the mascot is all over the place!" said Chris Howarth.

Fortunately, after a few skaters decided to playfully roll the ambassador around on the ice for a bit, the mascot was helped back onto its feet and no injuries were incurred.

The hugely popular two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu took to the ice to the sound of Haru Yo Koi in one of many highlights of the gala event

Nathan Chen, who won Olympic gold performing to Rocket Man, also performed one last time.

The medallists in each discipline and a handful of other top skaters took part in gala event and most will return for the world championships next month in France.

- - -

The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

Beijing 2022 From Rocky to Marvin Gaye! - Della Monica and Guarise bring all the fun at figure skating gala AN HOUR AGO