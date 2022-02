Figure Skating

Winter Olympics 2022 - ‘Wasn’t it beautiful!’ – 15-year-old Kamila Valieva makes history at Beijing Games

15-year-old Kamila Valieva became the fourth woman to land a triple axel in Olympic history on Sunday, joining Midori Ito (1992), Mao Asada (2010), Mirai Nagasu (2018) on an illustrious list. Watch every moment of Beijing 2022 live and on demand on discovery+

00:01:34, 44 minutes ago