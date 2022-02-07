Yuzuru Hanyu says he "absolutely needs" the qaudruple axel to take his Olympic legacy to next level.

All eyes were on Hanyu during his first practice session at the Winter Olympics where he looks to become the first man in 94 years to win three consecutive titles.

But the focus is on whether the man known as the "Ice Prince" can become the first skater ever to land a quadruple axel in a competition, also known as a 4A.

And Hanyu admitted to some nervousness, attempting the 4A several times.

"I'm keeping at it, feeling how difficult it is," he told reporters after the 30-minute session. "But it's a goal that I just have to achieve. ... For me to go higher at the Olympics, (the 4A) is something that I absolutely feel I need.

"There was some nervousness. But in the end I think I was able to concentrate and practice."

Hanyu will compete in the men's singles event on Tuesday.

- - -

