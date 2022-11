Figure Skating

Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier win gold at ISU Figure Skating Espoo Grand Prix 2022

Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier win the gold medal at the ISU Figure Skating Espoo Grand Prix 2022 with a stunning routine to music from the "Evita" soundtrack.

00:04:46, an hour ago