Canadian pair Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier stormed to victory in their home competition after winning the Ice Dance title at the Skate Canada International.

The duo lead after the Rhythm Dance section and held onto their crown in the Free Dance element, ending up with 210.97 points.

They edged out Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy who finished with 200.05 points in second place, ahead of Spanish pair Olivia Smart and Adrian Diaz who rounded out the podium.

British pair Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson finished in seventh with 178.08 points.

In the women's competition, Russia completed a clean sweep with Kamila Valieva taking gold having won both the short program and free skating elements.

Alongside her were Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, who finished with 232.88 points, 32.2 points behind Valieva, and Alena Kostornaia who scored 214.54.

There was more Russian success in the men's equivalent with Evgeni Semenenko finishing in the bronze-medal position moving up two places after a second-place performance in the free skating section.

Ahead of him were two Americans, Jason Brown claimed second with 259.55 points. with Nathan Chen taking the title with 307.18 points.

In the pairs competition, China were the victors after topping the leaderboard in both the short program and free skating with Wejning Sui and Cong Han scoring 224.05.

Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin of Russia were in second, with USA's Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc rounding off the podium.

Britain's Zoe Jones and Christopher Boyadji finished in eighth place with 134.68 points, as the ISU Grand Prix circuit moves on to Italy for the 2021 Gran Premio d'Italia next weekend.

Sportsbeat 2021

