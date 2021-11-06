Four-time French world ice dance champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron came out on top in the ice dance event at the ISU Gran Premio d'Italia in Turin.

The duo, who are also five-time ISU European champions, set a new season's best with 132.61 points, accumulating 220.06 points overall in what was a convincing win.

American pair Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue finished second with a final score of 207.90 while Russia's Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin claimed bronze with 202.18 points.

Anna Shcherbakova and Maiia Khromykh made it a Russian one-two in the women's free skate.

2021 ISU world champion Shcherbakova, who finished with an impressive score of 236.78, was the clear winner, with Khromykh, her closest rival, managing 226.35.

Belgium's Loena Hendrickx rounded out the top three with a score of 219.05 as her bronze was the first ISU Grand Prix medal for a woman competing from Belgium.

In the pairs, two-time ISU world champions Wenjing Sui and Cong Han finished on top with a score of 224.55 ahead of Chinese compatriots Cheng Peng and Yang Jin.

Russia's Iuliia Artemeva and Mikhail Nazarychev rounded out the top three with a score of 187.01.

And in the final event of the day, the men's free skate, Japanese skater Yuma Kagiyama claimed a win in Turin with a gold medal score of 278.02 ahead of Russia's Mikhail Kolyada and Italy's Daniel Grassl.

