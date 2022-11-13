Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson hope the UK's first ever Figure Skating Grand Prix can lay the foundations for the event becoming a regular fixture on the calendar after clinching a memorable silver medal in Sheffield.

The world No.1 pairing, who claimed a 10th-place finish at this year's Winter Olympics in Beijing, finished second behind Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri after Sunday afternoon's MK John Wilson Trophy free dance on home ice.

After scoring 85.37 in Saturday's rhythm dance to lie just one point behind the Italian duo, Fear and Gibson were unable to overhaul the deficit 24 hours later as an overall score of 205.56 sealed a second-place finish ahead of Canadians Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha.

This weekend's Sheffield showpiece marked the maiden Grand Prix event to be held in the UK and Fear, 23, wants it to function as a sign of things to come.

She said: "I think we can both say we'd be thrilled for it to be a regular thing.

"It is a memory and experience we won't forget."

Gibson, whose error in the free dance dented their chances of glory but still looks well-placed to qualify for next month's Grand Prix final, added: "Of course I would like to have not had the little mistake.

"But we're still super happy with what we did."

Elsewhere in Yorkshire, fellow Beijing Olympian Natasha McKay posted a season's best score to finish 11th in the women's event.

The Scot, 28, followed up her Saturday short programme effort of 57.62 with 97.58 in Sunday's free skate as Japanese star Mai Mihara grabbed gold.

And McKay echoed Fear's calls for more Grand Prix events on home ice, saying: "I hope this is the beginning for more competitions in the UK.

"The atmosphere was brilliant â€“ I've never experienced anything like it in my life.

"Some things were off today but I fought to get through it and overall, I'm very happy."

In the men's event, British skaters Graham Newberry and Edward Appleby finished 11th and 12th respectively.

And in the pairs, Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby were seventh after a solid showing in Sheffield.

