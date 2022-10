Figure Skating

Highlights: Japan's Watanabe Rinka wins Skate Canada International 2022 figure skating title

Highlights: Japan's Watanabe Rinka wins the Skate Canada International 2022 figure skating title in her senior Grand Prix debut. Watanabe scored 197.59 in total. American Starr Andrews settled for the silver, while You Young of South Korea took the bronze. Stream top winter sports action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:13:10, an hour ago