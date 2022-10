Figure Skating

‘Just amazing’ – Ilia Malinin lands first quadruple Axel at an ISU Grand Prix, takes Skate America gold

Ilia Malinin landed a first quadruple Axel at an ISU Grand Prix when competing at Skate America. The 17-year-old received a rapturous response at the event after landing the Axel as he produced a brilliant free skate programme to land Skate America gold on Saturday.

