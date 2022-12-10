Mai Mihara was crowned Grand Prix Final champion in Turin as compatriot Kaori Sakamoto failed to capitalise after an error-strewn routine left her fifth.

World champion Kaori led after Thursday's short program and needed 132.32 points to take the title, skating last following Mihara's free skate.

Mihara appeared to be frustrated with her performance, putting both hands down on her final jump, a double loop, and seemed consigned to settle for second.

But Sakamoto only scored 116.70 for her routine that included an invalid element and several mistakes, handing the title to a shocked Mihara.

"This is a surprise for me and it's so unbelievable, I can't believe it," Mihara said rink-side.

"I was so nervous but I tried to do my best."

It was her third Grand Prix win of the season, while Isabeau Levito of the U.S. and Belgium's Loena Hendrickx came second and third respectively.

Prior to the women's singles, Canadian duo Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier sealed gold thanks to a breath-taking ice dance show to leave Madison Chock and Evan Bates second, 3.7 points behind the victors.

And there was more success for Canada in the junior dance, as Nadiia Bashynska and Peter Beaumont clinching the title ahead of Hannah Lim and Quan Ye from South Korea.

