Japan's Kao Miura holds a sizable lead over compatriot and reigning world champion Shoma Uno after the short programme in the men's competition at Skate Canada.

Miura, who finished second at Skate America last weekend, scored an impressive 94.06 - a result just shy of his personal best - to hold the lead ahead of the free skate.

Ad

Uno sits in second place with a score of 89.98 following his opening skate, while Italy's Matteo Rizzo sits third on 81.18 points.

Skate Canada Kao Miura thrills crowd to take men's short program gold in Canada 3 HOURS AGO

"Today my body moved pretty well. I carried the momentum from Skate America," said Miura.

"There were a few rushed elements today, this is something I need to work on for tomorrow. When I competed at Skate America, Ilia Malinin did a quad Axel before me and that was some pressure. I was hoping not to skate last again, but that was a good experience at Skate America."

Japan also top the pairs programme after the opening skate, with Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara currently top of the standings in Mississauga.

Miura and Kihara scored 73.99 points in their short programme, giving them a significant lead ahead of their next performance.

Americans Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe are in second place with a total of 67.39, with Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii third with a score of 66.66.

Miura said: "It was our first time performing the new Short Program and our goal was to have fun.

"For tomorrow it is the same - we're going to compete the program for the first time and we are not going to think about skating clean or mistakes, we just want to have fun."

Kihara added: "Last season we experienced the Olympic Games and Worlds and had great results.

"This gave us confidence before this season started and we felt we were there. In July with the [Miura's shoulder] injury our confidence was gone, we hit rock bottom. We consider ourselves on the chasing side and forgot about the highs from last year. This is where we are now."

Sportsbeat 2022

Skate Canada Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kiara take top spot in the Pairs short program in Canada 3 HOURS AGO