Andrei Mozalev topped a Russian one-two-three in the men's short program as the European figure skating championships got underway on Wednesday.

The 2020 Youth Olympic Games medallist is leading after he scored 99.76 having landed a quadruple toeloop-triple toeloop combination, a quad salchow and a triple axel.

Mozalev was only a late injury replacement for Mikhail Kolyada who came eighth at the Winter Olympic Games in 2018 but outperformed his compatriots with reigning national champion Mark Kondratiuk in second on 99.06 and Evgeni Semenenko slightly behind in third on 99.04.

The three places on the ROC team for Beijing 2022 are yet to be confirmed so Mozalev will hope to force his way into the reckoning with his performances in Talinn, Estonia.

The competition is set to continue on Friday with the free skate while the pairs short program takes place later today.

