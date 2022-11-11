Roman Sadovsky took gold in the men's short program at the MK John Wilson Trophy in the latest stage of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating.

Canadian Sadovsky took top spot in Sheffield with a score of 89.49, just under three points ahead of Italy's Daniel Grassl on 86.85, with Latvia's Deniss Vasiljevs taking bronze with 83.01.

"Overall I was pleased with my performance," said Sadovsky. "My personal goal is to break the 90 point barrier.

"We will see how many more competitions it takes me to achieve that!

"If I can carry this momentum and this confidence that I had in the short program, and do the same thing tomorrow, I'll be more than satisifed. I know as long as I skate to my own abilities and focus on myself, the points/results will follow."

Meanwhile, American duo Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier are in pole position in the pairs short program thanks to their strong showing on Friday night.

They finished on 75.88 points, comfortably ahead of Italy's Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii, while Germany's Letizia Roscher and Luis Schuster.

"Alexa and I feel very proud that we were able to put on another strong performance," said Frazier.

"We had a few technical things that we didn't execute as well as we normally can, so we're disappointed about that, but overall we're happy with our performance and the fight tonight."

