Yamamoto Sota is on course for his first Grand Prix title after a superb short program routine propelled him to the summit of the men's rankings in Paris.

The Japanese star, who was crowned 2016 Youth Olympic Games champion, was the cleanest performer on Friday, executing a quad toe-loop-triple toe combination to perfection while skating to 'Yesterday' by the Beatles.

His score of 92.42 put him clear ahead of compatriot Kazuki Tomono and Adam Siao Him Fa of France before the free skating event, where he will be last out as a result of his first round performance.

Sota, 22, said: "Whether I skate first or last, I won't be wavering.

"I know what I need to do. Whenever I'm skating - I don't think anything will change. I've skated last many times in Japan."

Second-placed Tomono said: "I'm going to trust and believe in the training that I've done. I'm going to believe in my training. I'm going to do everything that I can on the ice."

Earlier in the day, reigning world silver medallist Loena Hendrickx skated her best short program score of the season, her 72.25 put her top of the women's draw.

In the ice dance short dance, Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri lead by a point from Laurence Fournier-Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen of Canada.

But it's the Canadians who top the pairs leatherboard, with Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps overcoming a fall on their throw triple lead to top the charts after the short program with a score of 64.33.

They lead by just 0.35 points over home hopefuls Camille Kovalev and Pavel Kovalev but are just as adored as the French duo, with Deschamps on his ninth partner at the age of 30 and 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek having taken a 16-year hiatus after a successful junior skating career.

Stellato-Dudek said: "We had a rough end to the short program but you can't be perfect every time and we're going to have a fresh start tomorrow."

