Teenage sensation Kamila Valieva delivered a dazzling display to shatter the women's short programme world record and surge into the lead at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships.

Russian ace Valieva, just 15, racked up a sensational score of 90.45 to stun the rest of the field in Tallinn and lead second-placed Belgian Loena Hendrickx by over 14 points.

Valieva remains unbeaten this season and her world record score in the format surpassed her previous record of 87.42, set at the Rostelecom Cup Grand Prix event last year.

Alexandra Trusova, Valieva's compatriot, currently sits in the final spot on the women's podium while elsewhere, Scottish star Natasha McKay finished 19th to book her place in Saturday's free programme.

McKay, 26, notched a score of 57.07 to finish within the top 24 - out of 36 female skaters - to keep her Estonian adventure alive on Thursday afternoon.

The previous evening, it was a Russian one-two-three in the pairs short programme as Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov grabbed the early advantage.

Mishina, 20, and Galliamov, 22, finished with a score of 82.36 to lead the standings ahead of fellow Russians Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov by just 0.78 points.

And it was Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii who completed the top three as their score of 76.26 held off Italian duo Rebecca Ghilardi and Filippo Ambrosini.

British stars Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby were unable to secure qualification in Wednesday night's pairs short programme as they narrowly missed out on the top 16 in 18th place.

The table-topping Russian trio will duel it out in tonight's pairs free programme while tomorrow, Team GB's Winter Olympic-bound Lewis Gibson and Lilah Fear will get their European Championship campaign underway as they skate in the ice dance competition

The pair will bid to qualify for Saturday's free dance where they would compete before Valieva, who is aiming to further cement her reputation as one of the sport's hottest talents ahead of Beijing 2022.

