The investigation into Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva has been finished by RUSADA, Russia’s anti-doping agency, with disciplinary hearings scheduled in the fall to reveal the findings.

At the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the then 15-year-old Russian won gold in the figure skating team event.

Ad

She especially impressed given that she became the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the Olympic Games.

Winter Olympics China will retain pairs strength 04/03/2010 AT 16:39

However, a failed drug test from December 2021 came to light in February whilst she was competing, with traces of trimetazidine found, a substance that is banned for increasing endurance.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) still allowed her to compete in the individual test, saying that “irreparable harm” would be caused if they disqualified her from taking part.

However, Valieva left the skating arena in tears after falling several times in the free skate; her performance failed to medal as she finished fourth.

'Trusova looking angry' - Russian star very unhappy while tearful Valieva consoled

“Given it appears that RUSADA’s investigation is over and the case is now headed to court, they must have found sufficient evidence of a violation or otherwise the case would be closed,” said U.S. Anti-Doping CEO Travis Tygart to USA TODAY Sports.

Regardless of whether the hearings will have good news for Valieva, there will likely be appeals submitted to CAS, either by Valieva if she is found guilty or by the World Anti-Doping Agency if she is found not guilty.

Only when the appeal process is complete can the International Olympic Committee decide whether Team Russia will keep its gold medal.

If stripped of first place, the United States would claim gold, and both Japan and Canada, who finished third and fourth in the team competition, respectively, would medal.

Winter Olympics Review: Red-faced Europeans bottom out 28/02/2010 AT 13:40