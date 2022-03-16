Nathan Chen is set to miss the upcoming 2022 World Championships after revealing a battle with an undisclosed injury.

The 22-year-old had a glorious start to the year, winning gold at the Beijing Olympics in the individual men's short program, recording a world-record score in the process.

Ad

But an opportunity to continue that form - and seek out a fourth world crown - has been taken from his grasp.

World Championships World Figure Skating Championships 2022 - Is Hanyu competing? Will Chen retain his title? 10 HOURS AGO

In a statement , Chen said: "I am disappointed to have to withdraw from Worlds.

"I have been training for this competition since returning from Beijing.

"I have a nagging injury that I've been dealing with, and I don’t want to risk further injury by practicing and competing next week.”

US Figure Skating announced that Chen's replacement would be Camden Pulkinen, who will be making his first appearance at a World Championships.

The event will take in place in Montpellier from March 21-27.

Chen's future in international competition remains unclear, with the Utah native heading back to Yale to continue his university education.

Beijing 2022 Chen and Hanyu feature in spectacular exhibition gala to conclude figure skating 20/02/2022 AT 07:12