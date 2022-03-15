The 2022 World Figure Skating Championships will be missing some of its biggest names in Montpellier, with Russian and Belarusian athletes blocked from competing.

The International Skating Union was one of a number of sporting organisations to block representatives from the countries competing, following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

It means Olympic champion Anna Shcherbakova will miss out, as will Kamila Valieva - who may not have been able to take part anyway - with Alexandra Trusova also unable to take to the ice.

Will Kamila Valieva, Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova compete at the World Figure Skating Championships?

Olympic champion Anna Shcherbakova will not be there to defend her 2021 world title, and nor will the so-called ‘Quad Queen’ Alexandra Trusova, who won bronze in Beijing.

Trusova produced an extraordinary reaction to missing out on a medal at the Games and threatened to never take to the ice again - before appearing at the gala dressed as Wonder Woman.

Kamila Valieva would likely not have been at the World Championships anyway. An investigation is underway into her positive drug test from December and despite being cleared to compete at the Olympics because of the timing of the result - which came after she had already taken part in the team competition - the same dispensation was going to be unlikely in France.

Which other Russians will miss out at the World Figure Skating Championships?

The women’s field is weakened without the Russians, but the same can be said for the pairs competition. Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov, who won silver in Beijing, will not be in France to defend their World Figure Skating Championships title.

Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii, who just missed out on a medal but claimed bronze at the worlds last year, will also be absent.

Ice dance will also be missing its reigning champions, with Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov forcing to sit out the event.

Who will be the main contenders in the absence of the Russians at the World Figure Skating Championships?

In the women’s competition, the door is open for the Japanese pair of Kaori Sakamoto and Wakaba Higuchi to win World Figure Skating Championship gold. Sakamoto upset the Russians by winning Olympic bronze in Beijing.

Karen Chen of the USA will also be a contender, as will You Young of South Korea and Belgium’s Loena Hendrickx.

Sui Wenjing and Han Cong were always going to be the favourites in the pairs competition, having set world records throughout the Olympics on their way to winning gold.

In ice dance, the stage is set for a home win, with French pair Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron the outstanding couple.

