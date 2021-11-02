BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers claimed their first FIM Endurance world cup this season ahead of No Limits Motor Team and National Motos Honda. Some other Superstock teams also got themselves noticed in the course of an eventful season.

BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers won their first FIM Endurance world cup in style. The Kawasaki-mounted privateer French team were the second Superstock at the 24 Heures Motos and won the next two races, Estoril and the Bol d’Or. In fact, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers were third overall at this year’s epic Bol d’Or. Having won the world cup before the final race in the Czech Republic, Romain Mangé’s team were keen to compete in the 6 Hours of Most, but they crashed out and were forced to retire.

The Superstock heroes at the final were the Italian Suzuki-mounted No Limits Motor Team. After two podium finishes, at the 24 Heures Motos and the Bol d’Or, they won the 6 Hours of Most. This year too, like last year, No Limits Motor Team were the FIM Superstock world cup runners-up.

This season’s third Superstock team, National Motos Honda, were the favourites after a win at the 24 Heures Motos and a second-place finish at the 12 Hours of Estoril. But the Bol d’Or proved fatal to the Paris dealership’s team and to many other squads.

Falcon Racing wrapped up their finest season to date. Thanks to their consistency, the French team on Yamaha finished fourth by scoring important points in each race.

Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore wre hoping for better than fifth place this season. The French team on their red Yamaha were among the favourites, but the season got off to a rocky start at Le Mans. The Yamaha 18 was involved in a collision of several bikes on the first lap. Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore were on the Superstock podium at Estoril, but were forced to retire at the Bol d’Or.

Energie Endurance 91 made a leap forward in the Superstock hierarchy. Sixth this season, the French Kawasaki-mounted team finished in style by winning third place in the Superstock class at the 6 Hours of Most.

Pitlane Endurance were absent from the final at Most but finished seventh in the 2021 Superstock classification after featuring in the Top 10 in the first three races of the season, including a fourth-place finish at the 24 Heures Motos.

Classified eighth in 2021, RAC41 ChromeBurner got off to a shaky start but obtained their finest result at the Bol d’Or. The French Honda team finished fourth overall and second in the Superstock class at Le Castellet.

The season was up and down for the squad classified ninth, Team 33 Louit April Moto (Kawasaki), who took 12th place at Le Mans and retired from the Bol d’Or but won a fine 4th place in the Superstock class at Estoril.

OG Motorsport by Sarazin (Yamaha) finished as the 10th Superstock team thanks to a 4th-place finish in the category at the Bol d’Or.

JMA Motos Action Bike (Suzuki), eleventh, finished all their races except the Bol d’Or (due to a crash in the very early stages). JMA finished fifth in the Superstock class at Most.

They are ahead of TRT27 Bazar 2 la Bécane (Suzuki) and Players (Kawasaki) in the classification. Wójcik Racing Team 2, who made a big impact last season, finished as 15th Superstock this year.

Other noteworthy performances included a 5th place in Superstock at Estoril for Slider Endurance who are classified 17th, a 4th place in Superstock at Most for the Italian team Aviobike who are 18th, a 6th place in Superstock at the Bol d’Or for British team ADSS 97 who are 20th and a 7th place in Superstock at Le Mans for LH Racing who are classified 21st.

British Endurance Racing Team and Team 202 also scored points, at the 12 Hours of Estoril and the 24 Heures Motos respectively, which enabled them to write their names in the Endurance annals in the Superstock class.

