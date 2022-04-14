ERC Endurance-Ducati is the team to beat so far as the first track action of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship season took place with Free Practice for the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans this morning.

Xavi Forès, riding the #6 Ducati Panigale, clocked a 1m35.460s best lap on the 4.185-kilometre Circuit Bugatti, which was inside Randy De Puniet’s previous benchmark of 1m35.730s set in 2017.

YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC, which set the pace during the Pre-Test at Le Mans last month, was second fastest courtesy of Niccolò Canepa’s 1m35.782s best, while BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team took third, despite Illya Mykhalchyk falling at Virage du Musée, albeit without injury. F.C.C. TSR Honda France took fourth as 0.658s covered the leading quartet.

Yoshimura SERT Motul began the defence of its EWC world crown with Sylvain Guintoli setting the fifth fastest time in 1m36.485s.

Claudio Corti was sixth for MOTO AIN and the best Independent Trophy rider followed Wójcik Racing, Tati Team Beringer Racing and Webike SRC Kawasaki France.

National Motos was the fastest Dunlop Superstock Trophy contender with Guillaume Raymond P10 overall on its Honda CB R1000 RR.

Next up for the EWC riders is Qualifying from 16h00 local time. Click HERE for live timing.

