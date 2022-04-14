BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team has topped Night Practice for the 24 Heures Motos, which brings to an end the opening day of action at Le Mans.

The FIM Endurance World Championship frontrunner posted a 1m36.436s best to edge YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC by 0.286s.

ERC Endurance-Ducati placed third followed by F.C.C. TSR Honda France and Yoshimura SERT Motul, the defending EWC world champion outfit. Team MOTO AIN was next with Wójcik Racing Team, Tati Team Beringer Racing, Webike SRC Kawasaki France and Viltaïs Racing Igol completing the top 10.

Wójcik Racing Team’s Dunlop Superstock Trophy squad set the pace in the division ahead of National Motos and Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore.

Second Qualifying gets underway at 10h20 local time tomorrow (Friday). Click HERE for live timing.

