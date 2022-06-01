The 24H SPA EWC Motos is underway with a spectacular riding parade from Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps to Malmedy marking the beginning of five days of two-wheel action as the FIM Endurance World Championship returns to the legendary venue for the first time since 2001.

Leading riders from the EWC took part in the parade before meeting fans and signing autographs in the centre of Malmedy. Here’s a reminder of what’s next:

Thursday 2 June: 10h00-12h00: Free Practice

15h40-16h00: First Qualifying (Blue Rider)

16h10-16h30: First Qualifying (Yellow Rider)

16h40-17h00: First Qualifying (Red Rider)

17h10-17h30: First Qualifying (Green Rider)

21h40-00h00: Night Practice

Friday 3 June: 11h25-11h45: Second Qualifying (Blue Rider)

11h55-12h15: Second Qualifying (Yellow Rider)

12h25-12h45: Second Qualifying (Red Rider)

12h55-13h15: Second Qualifying (Green Rider)

17h00-19h00: Pitlane walk

Saturday 4 June: 09h00-09h45: Warm-up

13h00: Start of 24H SPA EWC Motos

Sunday 5 June: 13h00: Finish of 24H SPA EWC Motos

13h05: Podium

