It’s official: the 24H SPA EWC Motos will take place on 4 and 5 June 2022. A new chapter in the history of a hundred-year-old circuit will soon be written with the return of the Spa-Francorchamps track to the calendar of the FIM Endurance World Championship.

The Spa-Francorchamps circuit – which from 1973 to 2003 hosted a famous race on the Endurance calendar, the 24 Hours of Liège – now provides motorcycle endurance racing with a very fast, undulating track. Not to mention legendary corners including Raidillon, Double Gauche, Bruxelles and Chicane, which will thrill two-wheeler enthusiasts and offer spectators a fantastic show.

Melchior Wathelet, Chairman of the board of the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps“We have great pride in once again hosting a motorcycle endurance race: the much-anticipated return of a 24-hour motorcycle race on the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps as part of a calendar featuring equally legendary circuits. A more than symbolic date since the very first race held on our Circuit was a motorcycle race and we are celebrating our centenary year since August 2021.”

Jos Driessen, President of the FMB (Belgian Motorcycle Federation)"Organised since 1971 by the A.M.C. RAC JUNIOR LIEGE, and from 1973 taking place on the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, the 24 Hours of Liège was one of the major international motorcycling events until 2003 in our country. It was the annual event for many Belgian and foreign motorcycle sport enthusiasts and was a classic in the FMB and FIM sporting calendar. In addition, our country carried off several world titles (Richard Hubin, Stéphane Mertens, Team Wim Motors) and this year our compatriot Xavier Siméon, with the Yoshimura Sert Motul team, became world champion. I am therefore truly happy to be able to welcome once again such a prestigious motorcycle endurance event and would like to thank the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps for all the efforts made to enable the return of this event to Belgium."

François Ribeiro, Head of Discovery Sports Events“The return of the 24H Spa EWC Motos is a significant step in the growth of the endurance world championship. Riders, teams and fans around the world are familiar with the famed Spa-Francorchamps circuit. Since our earliest discussions with Nathalie Maillet in May 2016, circuit management, the FIM and the FIA have worked together on a plan to adapt the circuit to the return of motorcycling without altering its DNA. The plan will become a reality in 2022. The event is programmed to take place over the next 10 years in early June. We want it to be not only one of the most challenging endurance races on the EWC calendar but also a big get-together for motorcycle fans, who will be welcomed in the best possible conditions on the world’s most beautiful circuit.”

Jorge Viegas, FIM President“It is with great pride that we can announce the return of the 24H Spa EWC Motos! After two difficult years during which our promoter Discovery Sports Events, the organisers, the national federations and the FIM had to redouble their efforts to maintain the FIM World Endurance Championship, the flagship events are finally back on the calendar for 2022. We look forward to seeing you for an extremely competitive season where the protagonists will be able to do battle on the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.”

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

