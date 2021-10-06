The final of the FIM Endurance World Championship, the 6 Hours of Most, can be watched live around the world on Saturday 9 October. The world title will be decided at this first edition in the Czech Republic to be flagged off at 11am CEST on Saturday.

The entire 6 Hours of Most can be watched live on Eurosport’s international network. Live coverage will begin with the starting procedure at 10.45am and end at 5.30pm with the podium ceremony, which will celebrate the winners of the race and the 2021 FIM EWC champions after this final race.

The 2021 world title will be decided at Most. Factory team Yoshimura SERT Motul, the reigning champions, get to the Czech Republic in the lead but will have to hold the ambitious independent team VRD Igol Experiences in check. The latter are still in a position to win the world crown if they can fend off the other factory teams at Most.

FIM EWC Tribute to Charles Roche YESTERDAY AT 17:43

Fans can also experience the suspense of the first edition of the 6 Hours of Most from start to finish on Eurosport’s digital platform with commentary in English and French.

Fans around the world can watch the 6 Hours of Most live beyond the Eurosport network. In France, La Chaîne l’Équipe will offer full live coverage from 10.45am onwards. RTBF Auvio in Belgium will also offer full live coverage, together with JSports in Japan, Sky Sport in New Zealand and RTVS in Slovakia.

The international platform Motorsport.tv will live stream the entire race in the Americas and Africa as well as in Asia.

The OTT Motortrend platform will show full live coverage in North America, together with Servus TV in Austria and Germany and RTL Play in Luxembourg.

The highlights programme increases the international reach of the FIM Endurance World Championship. In Europe, the highlights of the race will be shown on Sky Sport in Italy, Motowizja in Poland and TV3 Sports, a channel owned by the group AM Baltics. The highlights will also be shown on MAV TV in the United States, SuperSport and StarTimes in Africa, Dubai Sports in the Middle East, Bein Sports in Asia, Nippon TV in Japon, Astro in Malaysia and True Visions in Thailand.

Instagram, You can also follow the 6 Hours of Most on the FIM EWC platforms and social channels: via the live timing on the website fimewc.com and the FIM EWC smartphone app as well as dedicated content on Facebook YouTube and race incidents as they happen on Twitter

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Excellent new trio for Moto Ain 04/10/2021 AT 12:51