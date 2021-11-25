Dunlop remains loyal to the endurance championship and has renewed its agreement with Discovery Sports Events as official partner of the FIM EWC. To support the Superstock teams, from 2022 onwards Dunlop will be the exclusive supplier to the class. The Dunlop Superstock Trophy will be launched to shore up the participation of privateer teams.

Dunlop, a historic partner of the endurance championship, and Discovery Sports Events, promoter of the FIM EWC, have renewed their official partnership in the FIM Endurance World Championship for the next three years.

In order to support the privateer Superstock teams who make up the core of the field in world endurance and in agreement with the International Motorcycling Federation, Dunlop will be the sole tyre supplier for the Superstock class for the next three years.

Dunlop, a renowned manufacturer, already the tyre supplier to 85% of the Superstock teams this season, will hence strengthen its presence and above all its support of independent teams.

The level of performance in this class increases with each season. Every year, the rivalry between the teams makes for an exciting show and it is not unusual to see Superstock teams competing with EWC squads. The Superstock teams go out on track on machines that closely resemble production motorcycles, and the FIM Endurance world cup prepares the top Superstock teams to compete in Formula EWC.

Having Dunlop as the exclusive supplier in Superstock will enable teams to continue their progress in racing while keeping costs down. The cap on prices and the number of tyres authorized in qualifying is intended to create the fairest possible racing conditions for contenders in this very competitive class.

The successor to the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy, the Dunlop Superstock Trophy will support this action. Tyres will be gifted to the fifteen best teams at the finish of each race. 345 sets of tyres will be provided in 2022 with tyres given at every race except the Suzuka 8 Hours. 95 sets of Dunlop tyres will be handed out at 24-hour races and 60 at 8-hour races.

Support for Superstocks on the trackBesides the tyre partnership, Discovery Sports Events and the FIM wish to support the Superstock class, confronted with a constant improvement in the performance of the leading teams in the EWC class. The FIM commission of circuit racing has therefore decided to adjust the minimum qualifying time of 108% by differentiating the categories. During qualifying, a Superstock rider must set a lap time that is 108% within the time of the fastest Superstock rider, not the fastest rider in his group as was previously the case. The goal is to encourage Superstock teams to compete for the FIM Endurance world cup.

Wim Van Achter, Dunlop Motorsport Manager“For five seasons we have promoted independent riders with the Dunlop Independent Trophy initiative. With almost all of the championship’s independent teams racing in the Superstock class, it makes sense to replace the Trophy with a programme to support all teams in the class equally. This will encourage close competition, reduce testing costs and ensure every team can benefit from championship-winning level tyres and support.”

