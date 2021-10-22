Wes Cooley has passed away at the age of 65. The American rider was a two-time AMA Superbike champion and won the Suzuka 8 Hours twice with Yoshimura Suzuki.

Wes Cooley passed away at his home in Idaho on 16 October from complications of diabetes. Cooley wrested two AMA Superbike championship titles in 1979 and 1980 from formidable rivals such as Eddie Lawson and Freddie Spencer.

A Yoshimura rider, Cooley also won the very first edition of the Suzuka 8 Hours in 1978 with Mike Baldwin in the saddle of a Suzuki GS 1000. He once again climbed onto the first step of the Suzuka 8 Hours podium with Graeme Crosby in 1980.

Wes Cooley was a guest of honour at the 40th anniversary of the Suzuka 8 Hours in Japan in 2017. He went out on track to do a lap of honour astride the GS 1000 that won the 1978 edition.

The entire team at Discovery Sports Events offers heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

