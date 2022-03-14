ADSS 97 has bolstered its FIM Endurance World Championship line-up for the upcoming 2022 season by adding a fourth rider and pit crew from the highly experienced British Endurance Racing Team (BERT).

Johnny Blackshaw, James Edwards and Chris Platt, who rode for the team in 2021, will be joined by former BERT rider and endurance specialist Jon Railton. The quartet will compete in the EWC Superstock class aboard a Kawasaki ZX-10RR.



Craig Watson, who previously rode for ADSS 97, has been appointed Team Manager, while the pit crew will be headed up by Road and Racing’s Alan Cook and renowned endurance technician Allan Hubbard, who has prepared championship-winning machines for Endurance 1000, the Classic TT and the Manx GP.



Despite a 2021 season made extremely difficult by the global health pandemic, the ADSS 97 team finished the legendary Bol d’Or 24-hour race at Circuit Paul Ricard last September in a very respectable P11 overall, sixth in the Superstock class and fourth among the Dunlop Independent Trophy contenders.



With the combined talent and experience of new and existing ADSS 97 riders and team members, the aim is to better these results across the three 24-hour rounds in 2022, starting with the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans next month and also including the 24H SPA EWC Motos in June and the Bol d’Or in September. ADSS 97 will be the sole British EWC team this season.



“By absorbing the talents of experienced former BERT staff members and rider Jon Railton, we have bolstered our already skilled and knowledgeable team to become a strong EWC contender,” said Craig Watson, ADSS 97 Team Manager. “The prep on the Kawasaki machines is already well underway and we’re all looking forward to seeing what we can achieve this year. 24-hour racing is tough and there are never any guarantees, but our combined talent sets us in good stead for a positive season ahead.”

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

