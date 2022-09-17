There was early drama in the battle to win the FIM Endurance World Championship when Yoshimura SERT Motul, the defending champion team, stopped with a mechanical issue.

Kazuki Watanabe had just started his stint on the #1 Suzuki when he pulled off-line at the end of the Mistral Straight after 34 laps before riding to the pits for repairs.

Yoshimura SERT Motul started the Bol d’Or with a 22-point advantage over YART – Official Team EWC but a non-score will all but end its title hopes.

There was more drama just before 17h00 when BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team's Jérémy Guarnoni pitted with what would prove to be a terminal engine issue.

YART’s hopes then went up in smoke at 18h22, while F.C.C. TSR Honda France has made two unscheduled stops during the opening four hours.

Webike SRC Kawasaki France was also in trouble before the four-hour mark when Florian Marino stopped on track before pushing his stricken machine back to the pits for repairs.

