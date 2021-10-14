BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers recently won the FIM Superstock Cup for the first time. We had a chat with Romain Mangé, team manager of BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers, and his longest-standing rider Jonathan Hardt before the final at Most to find out more about this independent French team.

You have been among the front runners in the Superstock class for several seasons. What was different this season?Romain Mangé – “Maybe it was that we had the luck we were missing in previous years while others had some bad luck. We have been among the leaders in the category since 2018. The team’s stability also made a difference. Our three riders have been with us for several years. A line-up that changes every year can’t work together. I know all three riders, I know who’s most comfortable in which conditions. The team’s core with its main technicians has been the same for the past four years. That’s a strong point too, and so is our knowledge of the bike. If you take all that into account – our loyalty to Kawasaki, the loyalty of our riders and our technical crew, that’s what paid off this year. Our rivals of the past few years have moved up into EWC but there are some good teams left. National Motos were our main rivals but the stars lined up in our favour.”

When did you join the team and why would a rider stay on with BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers?Jonathan Hardt – “I started at the 2017Bol d’Or and I’ve raced with the team ever since. I’ve stayed because it feels good being a member of the team, the bike works well, the team is strong and my teammates are pretty fast. We’re all here to get results.”

Does it make you want to move up into EWC?Romain Mangé – “It would be premature. I’m one of the youngest team managers of the field. It’s a passion alongside my job as dealership manager. We don’t want to get our fingers burned. If we were paid a lot of money we might think about it, but it’s more responsibility and greater commitment. The question does make sense because we’ve had a fantastic season. It’ll be hard to do better next season. The goal will be to hold on to the World Cup.”

How do you motivate the troops for a final at Most when you’ve already won the Cup?Romain Mangé – “There’s a good atmosphere in the team. Everyone wanted to come to Most because we owed it to Eurosport Events and Kawasaki. And if we could win the Cup having won three of the season’s four races, that’d be great.”

Unfortunately, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers were unable to clinch a third Superstock win at the 6 Hours of Most. After two crashes, engine failure dashed their hopes of a good finish at Most. BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers did however receive their FIM Superstock World Cup in the Czech Republic and are already looking ahead to 2022.

“We’re all volunteers,” says Romain Mangé, “so it’s a little complicated, but we won’t change a winning team. The three riders and the technical crew are ready to get back into the fray so we’ll be back to defend our World Cup. This win should open a few doors for us in terms of our partners.”

