Guillaume Antiga has been announced as part of Team 33 Louit April Moto’s bid for glory in the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or next month.

The French Superbike Championship rider is set to join Kevin Calia and Christian Gamarino in the Kawasaki-equipped squad for the deciding round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship.

Antiga replaces Italian rider Simone Saltarelli for the Circuit Paul Ricard event from 15-18 September when Team 33 Louit April Moto will chase success in the FIM Endurance World Cup and Dunlop Superstock Trophy.

Team 33 Louit April Moto was leading the Superstock category in the 24H SPA EWC Motos in June but lost out on glory when Calia crashed in wet conditions with his Kawasaki suffering a blown engine in the process.

