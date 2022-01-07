VRD Igol Expériences has recruited 2019 FIM Endurance World Championship winner Erwan Nigon to strengthen its bid for EWC glory.

The French squad placed fourth in last year’s EWC Teams’ standings having held second position heading into the season finale.



But it’s aiming even higher in 2022 with the experienced Nigon joining existing team members, Germany’s Florian Alt, plus new South African recruit Steven Odendaal to form a potent line-up on the #333 Dunlop-equipped Yamaha YZF-R1.



“The team VRD Igol Expériences is in constant evolution and these last years, I fought against it several times,” said Nigon, who rode for the rival Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar team in last season’s EWC. “I could then gauge its performances and its big ambitions. It is also a team which knows how to federate and to put forward the team spirit. Its functioning is quite atypical. The team is very well structured, a bit like a rugby team, where special links are forged between all the members of the team, based on sharing and mutual aid. These values are very important.”



Nigon, 38, continued: “In endurance racing, it’s not a rider who wins but a team. It also made me curious and motivated. Joining this team will give a new impetus to my career. And it’s a team from Auvergne, like me. I can’t wait to ride the Yamaha, which is the most versatile machine on the grid, and of course to meet my partners. I am delighted to team up with them but also flattered to share the handlebars with Steven Odendaal. The arrival of the 2021 Supersport vice-world champion in Endurance can only boost our discipline.”



Yannick Lucot, Team Manager of VRD Igol Experiences, said: “We have a good line-up of speed and experience with the hope of finishing in the top five as the top privateer. But with three 24-hour races on the calendar we have to aim even higher.”



Nigon pedigree a big boost for 333

A two-time winner of the 24 Heures Motos, Erwan Nigon started his international career in the European 250 Championship in 1999 before he switched to 250cc grand prix racing. As well as claiming the French Superbike crown in 2010 and the German IDM Superbike crown in 2012, Nigon has a strong record in endurance racing dating back to 2006.

Ad

FIM EWC Manfredi the “perfect reinforcement” for Wojcik Racing Team in EWC 05/01/2022 AT 05:04

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC FIM EWC 2022 is go! 01/01/2022 AT 05:03