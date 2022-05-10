Gregg Black will look to his Yoshimura SERT Motul team-mate and home hero Xavier Siméon for a boost when he contests the 24H SPA EWC Motos next month.

With the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps new to the majority of the EWC riders, Black is planning to use Belgian rider Siméon as a guiding light as their Japanese team bids to make it back-to-back wins in the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship.

Ad

“Few riders know this track since the last 24hr motorcycle event was held in 2003,” said British-born Black. “Despite that, we have an advantage with Xavier Siméon on our side since he is Belgian, and we will definitely have public support. And then he is going to be able to help us plot good lines and the best places to overtake.

FIM EWC Dunlop Superstock Trophy podium brings EWC pride to No Limits Motor Team AN HOUR AGO

“I am eager to get there as it’s an iconic circuit with a track that favours attackers and where you must be brave as it’s not for the faint-hearted with very fast corners, so I think we’re in for a treat. There will be a lot of spectators for the return of motorcycle endurance racing to Belgium and I hope that our French fans will make the journey to support us.”

The 24H SPA EWC Motos takes place from 4-5 June.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Rea primed for more podiums as 24H SPA EWC Motos countdown begins 01/05/2022 AT 09:16