Gregg Black’s bid to win the FIM Endurance World Championship for a third season running is underway and on-track following a successful test in Spain earlier this month.

The 31-year-old back-to-back EWC champion was on testing duty for partner Bridgestone at the Circuit de Alméria.



Afterwards, the Yoshimura SERT Motul rider said: “I’m happy to be back on the factory bike with the team. It’s been a long break since Most. It’s good to get together to ask questions and see if we still know how to ride after such a long time.



“We’ve already started quite fast and can see the potential of the bike is good. The tyres are good and we managed a 35.2s which is over three seconds faster than in previous years.”



Black continued: “It’s a brilliant feeling to be a double world champion and it was a great team effort to get the title in 2021. It’s always hard work to get the second back-to-back win and I think the third one will be even harder, especially with all the teams doing a lot of work. But we can already see, from this test, that we have a good performance.



“I’m really pleased with the way we’re going forward and think we can be quite confident. I can’t wait to get back out riding at Le Mans with the new set-up.”



Photo:Arnaud Despelchain/www.suzuki-racing.com

Ad

FIM EWC Tati Team Beringer Racing brings in more big guns for EWC 18/02/2022 AT 11:08

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC EWC officials attend FIM Commissions Conference 16/02/2022 AT 12:06